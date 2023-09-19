Burger King likely to sign deal with Coca-Cola; may end tie-up with Pepsi

Burger King is in talks to sign a deal with Coca-Cola as its exclusive beverages partner, breaking off its 10-year relationship with PepsiCo.

Executives said the deal will be formalised and announced by the end of next quarter.

Burger King has been associated with PepsiCo since it came to India in 2014.





Also Read: Nestle to sell 40 gm Maggi packets for Rs 10 to expand market share An executive said, " Coca-Cola has been escalating its "Coke with meals" platform aggressively and has a 15 per cent stake in food delivery platform Thrive, which competes with Swiggy and Zomato, with a base of more than 14,000 restaurants. Such an association directly benefits both restaurants and the beverage maker and was among the reasons that clinched the deal with Coca-Cola."

Another executive said that the top-rung engagement with PepsiCo was also limited.

Burger King is aligned with Coca-Cola, but in India, the US-based fast-food chain has been in an exclusive partnership with PepsiCo. KFC and Pizza Hut have exclusive partnerships to serve PepsiCo's beverages in India. The deal will give Coca-Cola immediate traction and access to serve at over 391 stores of Burger King and its coffee and beverage sub-brand "BK Cafe" across India.

Also Read Coca-Cola to buy minority stake in food delivery platform Thrive: Report Music in a bottle: How Coke Studio Bharat is adding fizz to Coca-Cola PepsiCo India introduces Pepsi Black bottles made of 100% recycled plastic Gen Atlantic, Advent Int soon to acquire Everstone's Burger King stake Coca Cola, Zepto expand partnership to 'return and recycle' PET bottles Competition Commission of India appoints three new members: Reports Myntra to introduce changes to its return policy, lower convenience fee Torrent in talks with Apollo to borrow up to $1 bn for Cipla bid: Reports Nestle to sell 40 gm Maggi packets for Rs 10 to expand market share NHAI arm to develop logistics park in Bengaluru at Rs 1,770 crore

Coca-Cola India acquired a stake in Thrive, owned by Hashtag Loyalty, in April this year, in what was its first investment in a startup in India.