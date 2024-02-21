Sensex (    %)
                        
Bihar extends benefits of Ayushman Bharat scheme to ration card holders

At present, around 12 million people in Bihar are availing the facility of the AB PM-JAY

Now, around 5.8 million people, who are beneficiaries under the National Food Security (NFS) Act, will also be covered under the scheme, he said | File image

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 7:10 AM IST

The Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday decided to extend the benefits of free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh every year to all ration card holders of the state under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.
Talking to PTI, after a cabinet meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Samat Chaudhary, said, It's a major decision taken by the NDA government in Bihar. It will now extend the AB PM-JAY to all ration card holders of the state.
At present, around 12 million people in Bihar are availing the facility of the AB PM-JAY.
Now, around 5.8 million people, who are beneficiaries under the National Food Security (NFS) Act, will also be covered under the scheme, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 7:10 AM IST

