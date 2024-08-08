Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bihar govt mandates detailed registration of temples, mutts, and trusts

He also instructed the DMs to ensure that details of immovable assets of all registered temples and mutts are promptly provided to the BSBRT for uploading on its website

Hindu temple UAE

The BSBRT operates under the state's law department Representative Image

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bihar government has directed all DMs to ensure that unregistered temples, mutts, and trusts in their respective areas are registered and details of their immovable assets are submitted to the Bihar State Board of Religious Trusts (BSBRT) for uploading on its website.
The BSBRT operates under the state's law department.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
State Law Minister Nitin Nabin on Thursday told PTI, "All district magistrates (DMs) have been directed to ensure that unregistered temples, mutts, and trusts are registered on a priority basis."

He also instructed the DMs to ensure that details of immovable assets of all registered temples and mutts are promptly provided to the BSBRT for uploading on its website.
"I recently sent a letter to all DMs in this regard. So far, only 18 districts have submitted data to the BSBRT," he added.
The minister added, "According to the Bihar Hindu Religious Trusts Act of 1950, all public temples, mutts, trusts, and dharamshalas must be registered with the BSBRT. The state government will take stringent action against those involved in illegal property transactions of registered temples, mutts, or trusts, as well as against unregistered entities that fail to register with the BSBRT."

A high-level meeting with officials from the Law and Revenue and Land Reforms departments will be convened to address these issues. Registration is mandatory to protect the property, including land, of both registered and unregistered temples from unauthorised claims, the minister said.
According to the latest data from BSBRT, there are approximately 2,512 unregistered temples and mutts in the state, owning 4,321.64 acres. The state has about 2,499 registered temples, which collectively own over 18,456 acres.

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Central government tables Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha

Hijab ban in Mumbai college explained: Supreme Court to hear plea on Aug 9

Prez Murmu lays wreath at Pukeahu War National Memorial Park in New Zealand

SC to hear petition seeking postponement of NEET-PG 2024 exam on Aug 9

Vinesh deserves the vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana: Ex-CM BS Hooda

According to data, the highest numbers of unregistered temples and mutts are in Vaishali (438), followed by Kaimur Bhabhua (307), West Champaran (273), Bhagalpur (191), Begusarai (185), Saran (154), and Gaya (152).
Kaimur Bhabhua has 307 unregistered temples and mutts owning around 813 acres, while Khagaria has 100 unregistered entities with 722 acres. Banka district has 78 unregistered temples and mutts with approximately 332 acres.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Nitish aide slams Tejashwi's yatra plan aimed at highlighting NDA's failure

Bihar's large farmer population crucial for food processing: Paswan

Adani to invest Rs 5,500 cr in cement unit, Bihar CM lays foundation stone

RJD, CPI(ML) demand inclusion of 65% reservation quota in Constitution

3,000 Patna UPSC coaching centres face safety review after deaths in Delhi

Topics : Bihar religious freedom Law Ministry Law and order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParis Olympics 2024 LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon