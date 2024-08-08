Business Standard
Vinesh deserves the vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana: Ex-CM BS Hooda

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that if he had the majority, he would have allocated the vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana to wrestler, Vinesh Phogat

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 1:27 PM IST

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that if he had the majority, he would have given the vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana to Vinesh Phogat.

Hooda said, "There should be an investigation into the reason for disqualifying Vinesh Phogat. Today, a Rajya Sabha seat is vacant in Haryana. If I had the majority, I would have sent her to the Rajya Sabha..."
 
On Wednesday, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified for exceeding the weight limit by 100 grams, just hours before her scheduled match against US wrestler Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the 50-kg freestyle gold medal contest.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda also said that Vinesh Phogat is a suitable candidate for the vacant Rajya Sabha seat.

Deepender said, "Vinesh has not lost, but she has won the hearts of crores of people. The sports system has lost. The government should give her all the facilities that are given to a gold medallist. Today, a Rajya Sabha seat is vacant in Haryana. We do not have a majority, but if there is any suitable person in the country to become an MP, it is Vinesh. She has emerged as a symbol of inspiration and courage for the world and the country..."
 

Opposition stages a walkout today


Members of the Opposition INDIA bloc staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha today in protest after their request to debate the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Paris 2024 Olympics was turned down.

Congress Member of Parliament Pramod Tiwari said that the government is not ready to address the issue. “The INDIA bloc members have staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha over the Vinesh Phogat issue. We wanted to discuss the issues surrounding her Olympic disqualification, but the government is not ready,” Tiwari said.

On Tuesday, members of the INDIA bloc had similarly staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha, voicing their dissatisfaction with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's comments regarding Vinesh Phogat.

Several Opposition leaders took issue with Mandaviya's emphasis on the financial support given to the wrestler for her Olympic training.

In his statement, Mandaviya said that the government had extended all possible support to Vinesh Phogat, providing her with dedicated personal staff. He also said that an allocation of Rs 70 lakh had been made for her preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

