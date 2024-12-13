Business Standard

LIVE news updates: Multiple Delhi schools receive bomb threat via email, 2nd time this week

Latest news updates: Catch all the latest news updates from around the world here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
School,Delhi Schools

New Delhi: Media personnel outside Mother Mary’s School, Mayur Vihar, after multiple schools received a bomb threat, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Three schools in Delhi have received bomb threats via an email in the early hours of Friday, leading to a multi-agency search of the premises, the Delhi Police said.  These schools include Delhi Public School in the East of Kailash, Salwan Public School in Mayur Vihar and Cambridge School in Srinivas Puri. 
Videos of drivers of wet-leased buses in Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking's fleet allegedly buying or drinking alcohol have gone viral on social media. These videos are in circulation after the horrific December 9 accident in which a wet-leased electric bus of the civic-run transporter ploughed into vehicles and people in Kurla West, killing seven and injuring 42. A senior BEST official said they have come across four such purported videos this week. In one of the videos, a driver is seen consuming alcohol while sitting at the wheel and being questioned by a security officer. The video is apparently from Mulund depot and took place on election day.
 

Six people lost their lives in the fire accident that occurred at a private hospital in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul on Thursday night, the Dindigul district Superintendent of Police said. Over 20 people were injured and many feared dead in a massive fire at a private hospital in Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu on Thursday night. More than three fire engines and over 10 ambulances were deployed to rescue patients trapped inside the hospital in the Gandhi Nagar area near the Dindigul-Trichy highway, a senior official said. According to Dindigul District Collector MN Poongodi, the patients have been rescued and admitted to other hospitals.

9:17 AM

PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 5,500 crore in Prayagraj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch key development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore that aim to improve amenities for the 2025 Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and bolster the city's infrastructure. PM Modi will arrive in Prayagraj around 12:15 pm. His visit will begin with a ceremonial pooja and darshan at the holy Sangam -- the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the Saraswati rivers.
8:56 AM

Delhi schools face second bomb threat in a week, classes suspended

Following  a similar threat earlier this week, several schools in Delhi have received a bomb threat via email. The affected schools include Bhatnagar International School in Paschim Vihar, Cambridge School in Srinivas Puri, and DPS Amar Colony in East of Kailash.
 
8:48 AM

Fire breaks out at private hospital in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul, 6 dead

More than three fire engines and over 10 ambulances were deployed to rescue patients trapped inside the hospital in the Gandhi Nagar area near the Dindigul-Trichy highway, a senior official said.
Connect with us on WhatsApp
Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress Israel-Palestine Syria Bashar al-Assad Russia Ukraine Today News News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 8:53 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon