Home / India News / BIS launches environment department, aims to set global benchmark

BIS launches environment department, aims to set global benchmark

BIS Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari said the new department would address "all ecological needs" and create standards for both India and the world

Tree, Planting tree, Tree plantation

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 11:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Monday announced the launch of a new Environment and Ecology Department (EED), aiming to set global benchmarks in sustainability and environmental standardisation.
The national standards body organised a workshop to mark the department's creation, with over 100 experts attending from across the country, an official statement said.
BIS Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari said the new department would address "all ecological needs" and create standards for both India and the world.
Leena Nandan, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, stressed the importance of collaboration between BIS, her ministry, and other stakeholders in developing standards on issues like ECO-Mark, sustainable wood practices, and Blue Flag Beaches.
BIS plans to host seminars in the coming months to solidify its position as a leader in environmental standardisation, Tiwari said.
The move comes as India seeks to strengthen its role in global environmental policy and sustainable development efforts.

Topics : BIS standard Bureau of Indian Standards Environment

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 11:38 PM IST

