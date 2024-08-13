BIS launches environment department, aims to set global benchmark

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Monday announced the launch of a new Environment and Ecology Department (EED), aiming to set global benchmarks in sustainability and environmental standardisation.

The national standards body organised a workshop to mark the department's creation, with over 100 experts attending from across the country, an official statement said.

BIS Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari said the new department would address "all ecological needs" and create standards for both India and the world.

Leena Nandan, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, stressed the importance of collaboration between BIS, her ministry, and other stakeholders in developing standards on issues like ECO-Mark, sustainable wood practices, and Blue Flag Beaches.