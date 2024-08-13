Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Niti Aayog seeks proposals to evaluate centrally sponsored schemes

Niti Aayog seeks proposals to evaluate centrally sponsored schemes

According to the Aayog, each sector will require a separate application through the GeM portal

Niti Aayog, Niti Aayog CEO

(Photo: https://www.niti.gov.in/)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 5:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Government think tank Niti Aayog has invited proposals for evaluation of centrally sponsored schemes across nine crucial sectors, including health, agriculture and education.
According to the Aayog, each sector will require a separate application through the GeM portal.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The 9 CSS packages include agriculture and allied sector, women and child development, education and rural development, among others.
Centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) are implemented by the state governments but sponsored by the central government with a defined shareholding.
These schemes are aimed at supplementing efforts undertaken by the state government because the Centre has more resources at its disposal.
These schemes can either be national or regional in character. In CSS, the funding by the central government works as an initiation, with further spending coming from states towards the cause.
The deadline for receiving the request for proposal (RFP) is August 30, 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Niti Aayog, Niti Aayog CEO

Niti Aayog working to deepen corporate bond markets, says annual report

Indian economy, Economy

Vision India 2047: Revolutionising the civil service for a new era

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Congress slams NITI Aayog over shutdown of farm weather advisory offices

Modi, Narendra Modi

Agriculture key focus area of development strategy in India: NITI member

PremiumNiti Aayog, Niti Aayog CEO

Waiting for takeoff

Topics : Centrally sponsored schemes Niti Aayog Budget and Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon