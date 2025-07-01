Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 09:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BJP gets 5 new state chiefs; stage set for party president's poll

BJP gets 5 new state chiefs; stage set for party president's poll

It paves the way for the party to elect its new national president, who will succeed its sitting chief Union minister J P Nadda

The issue of election of the BJP’s national president is also likely to come up at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s three-day all India prant pracharak meeting from July 4 to 6 in New Delhi. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Archis Mohan New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

With five more state units of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) electing their presidents on Tuesday, the party crossed the threshold of 50 per cent of its 37 state units getting their respective chiefs. 
 
It paves the way for the party to elect its new national president, who will succeed its sitting chief Union minister J P Nadda.
 
Nadda’s term expired in January last year, which the party had extended till the conclusion of the Lok Sabha polls. It was further extended until the completion of the party’s internal elections. The BJP’s constitution mandates that the party should complete the process of electing block, district and state chiefs before it elects its national president.
 
 
On Monday, BJP’s Puducherry and Mizoram units had elected their respective presidents, while BJP’s state units in Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh elected their respective presidents on Tuesday. With this, 21 state units have now elected their chiefs. 

In Mumbai, former Maharashtra minister Ravindra Chavan was unanimously elected as the state BJP president at a party meeting. In Dehradun, Rajya Sabha member Mahendra Bhatt was re-elected as the president of the Uttarakhand BJP. Bhatt was the only party leader to file nomination papers for the post on Monday.
 
In Shimla, five-term former legislator Rajiv Bindal was re-elected unopposed as the party’s Himachal Pradesh unit chief. In Hyderabad, former MLC N Ramchander Rao, a Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) veteran and senior advocate, was announced as the new president of the BJP in Telangana, succeeding Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy. Rao was the only candidate to file his nomination for the state unit president post.
 
In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, senior BJP leader PVN Madhav succeeded D Purandeswari as the state unit chief. He was also elected unanimously. The BJP’s West Bengal state unit could also announce its state unit chief by later this week. Voting will take place on Thursday if more than one candidate remains in the fray.
 
The issue of election of the BJP’s national president is also likely to come up at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s three-day all India prant pracharak meeting from July 4 to 6 in New Delhi, which RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, all six joint general secretaries and others will attend. Sources said the BJP leadership and that of the RSS will exchange notes on the issue.

BJP indian politics Political parties

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

