RailOne app launched to consolidate all passenger services on one platform

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday launched the much-awaited RailOne app, which consolidates all passenger railway services into an “all-in-one” platform — including an upgraded passenger reservation system, unreserved ticketing, catering, and other services.
Through the app — touted as the railways’ “Super App” — the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) looks to sort out legacy issues of siloed passenger services by bringing all services onto one interface.
“The app is available for download on Android Play Store and iOS App Store. It integrates all the passenger services such as unreserved and platform tickets with 3 per cent discount, live train tracking, grievance redressal, e-catering, porter booking and last-mile taxi,” the Ministry of Railways said.
The passenger reservation system (PRS) within the app will continue to be operated by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), as the app has been authorised by the listed company as an official partner, like other travel platforms.
Vaishnaw, who inaugurated the app at CRIS’s 40th Foundation Day, said that the railways' information technology (IT) backbone needs to focus on cybersecurity even more and level up to the highest global standards — especially at the level of the router, which is seen as one of the most vulnerable areas.
The app will support all existing credentials from multiple apps and will eliminate the need for multiple applications for different services.
The railways is also aiming to significantly increase its backend data handling capacity. The modern PRS will be agile, multilingual, and scalable to handle 10 times the current load. It will be capable of 1.5 lakh ticket bookings and 40 lakh enquiries per minute, the ministry said.
The system will also have advanced functionalities for seat choice and fare calendar, and integrated options for Divyangjan, students, and patients, among others.
In his address, the minister also urged CRIS to bring in the latest technologies through the proposed regulatory sandbox framework being developed by the railways — the ministry intends to test out sunrise technologies in a controlled environment.