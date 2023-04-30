BJP govt gives free ration while Pak scrambles for wheat flour: UP min

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday said while people are scrambling for food in Pakistan, the government here is distributing free ration to crores of people, all thanks to BJP.

Addressing election rallies ahead of civic body polls, Pathak said, "With the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the poor in the state and in the country are getting free houses and free ration, while at the same time, there is an outcry even for wheat flour in neighbouring country Pakistan."



Pathak said that ever since the BJP has come to power in the state and in the country, the pace of development has increased significantly.

"There are no goons and mafia in the state, as the Yogi Adityanath government has broken their back," Pathak said.

The BJP leader also accused the Congress-led UPA government of being deep in corruption, pointing out some of its ministers had even been sent to jail.

"The image of India in the world then had become that of a corrupt country. After Modi ji took the reins, he went across countries, and presented an improved picture of India. He implemented on ground the message of Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji and the integral humanism of Deendayal Upadhyay," Pathak said.

The politician said that during the SP regime, Etawah and Saifai used to get 24-hour electricity supply, while now the entire state is getting 24-hour electricity supply.

Also Read During SP govt in UP, criminals were mini CMs in districts: Brajesh Pathak Akhilesh Yadav is Bhrashtachar Bhushan: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Uttar Pradesh Ministers to hold roadshows in 7 cities for upcoming GIS 93 hospitals in UP to get NQAS certification: Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Samajwadi Party holds protest outside UP Assembly ahead of Budget Session BJP's tactics won't work, TMC will win 240 seats in 2026 polls: Abhishek Pleasant April in Delhi: No heatwave and five western disturbances Modi holds mega roadshow in Mysuru, winds up 2-day whirlwind election tour Delhi BJP to stage indefinite dharna outside CM's house over renovation Maharashtra records 425 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 105 in Mumbai

Bahraich and Shravasti will vote for candidates in the urban local body polls on May 4, while counting of votes will be held on May 13.