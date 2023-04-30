close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BJP govt gives free ration while Pak scrambles for wheat flour: UP min

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said while people are scrambling for food in Pakistan, the government here is distributing free ration to crores of people, all thanks to BJP

Press Trust of India Bahraich/Shravasti (UP)
BJP prepares to cash in on free ration ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 7:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday said while people are scrambling for food in Pakistan, the government here is distributing free ration to crores of people, all thanks to BJP.

Addressing election rallies ahead of civic body polls, Pathak said, "With the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the poor in the state and in the country are getting free houses and free ration, while at the same time, there is an outcry even for wheat flour in neighbouring country Pakistan."

Pathak said that ever since the BJP has come to power in the state and in the country, the pace of development has increased significantly.

"There are no goons and mafia in the state, as the Yogi Adityanath government has broken their back," Pathak said.

The BJP leader also accused the Congress-led UPA government of being deep in corruption, pointing out some of its ministers had even been sent to jail.

"The image of India in the world then had become that of a corrupt country. After Modi ji took the reins, he went across countries, and presented an improved picture of India. He implemented on ground the message of Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji and the integral humanism of Deendayal Upadhyay," Pathak said.

The politician said that during the SP regime, Etawah and Saifai used to get 24-hour electricity supply, while now the entire state is getting 24-hour electricity supply.

Also Read

During SP govt in UP, criminals were mini CMs in districts: Brajesh Pathak

Akhilesh Yadav is Bhrashtachar Bhushan: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

Uttar Pradesh Ministers to hold roadshows in 7 cities for upcoming GIS

93 hospitals in UP to get NQAS certification: Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

Samajwadi Party holds protest outside UP Assembly ahead of Budget Session

BJP's tactics won't work, TMC will win 240 seats in 2026 polls: Abhishek

Pleasant April in Delhi: No heatwave and five western disturbances

Modi holds mega roadshow in Mysuru, winds up 2-day whirlwind election tour

Delhi BJP to stage indefinite dharna outside CM's house over renovation

Maharashtra records 425 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 105 in Mumbai

Bahraich and Shravasti will vote for candidates in the urban local body polls on May 4, while counting of votes will be held on May 13.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Uttar Pradesh Pakistan

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 9:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Maharashtra records 425 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 105 in Mumbai

Coronavirus
1 min read

IMD predicts heavy rains in Kerala, 'Orange' alert in 4 districts

Photo: PTI
1 min read

There's no politics in 'Mann Ki Baat', abusing PM part of Cong: Sitharaman

Sitharaman, FM Sitharaman
3 min read

What about 'Mann ki Baat' on inflation and unemployment? Maha Cong chief

Nana Patole
2 min read
Premium

Lot of work been done, don't need to start at zero: Helene Budliger Artieda

Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt to set up helipads, drone landing facilities on highways: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari (Photo: Twitter)
2 min read

Delhi Police to provide security to wrestlers, record their statement

(Photo: Twitter|@BajrangPunia)
2 min read

Dubai-Delhi flight fiasco: DGCA issues show cause notices to Air India CEO

Campbell Wilson, CEO, Air India
2 min read

India, Russia to explore possibility of accepting RuPay and Mir cards

photo
3 min read

LIVE: 'Mann Ki Baat' is a festival that celebrates India's people, says PM

PM Modi, Mann Ki Baat
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon