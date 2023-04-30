close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Modi holds mega roadshow in Mysuru, winds up 2-day whirlwind election tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a mega roadshow in Mysuru, winding up his whirlwind two-day campaign tour of Karnataka during which he addressed six public rallies

Press Trust of India Mysuru (K'taka)
Modi, PM Modi

Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 7:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a mega roadshow in Mysuru, winding up his whirlwind two-day campaign tour of Karnataka during which he addressed six public rallies.

In what appeared to be a rerun of sorts of the popular 'Jambu Savari' witnessed on the last day of the annual Mysuru Dasara, the Prime Minister's roadshow passed through various parts of the city.

Modi flew into the heritage city from Beluru in Hassan district this evening after addressing his third public meeting of the day in the state and mounted on a specially designed vehicle.

Flanked by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, former ministers K S Eshwarappa and S A Ramadas, the Prime Minister wore the traditional Mysuru 'Peta' and a saffron shawl. He waved at the large number of people who had gathered on both sides of the road.

Eshwarappa recently announced retirement from electoral politics, while sitting MLA Ramadas was denied ticket to contest in the May 10 Assembly elections.

A cultural troupe of men and women in traditional attire walked all along the road. While men wore 'Peta' and 'Kurta', women were in attire resembling that of Bharatanatyam dancers.

Also Read

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Though not a poor state, Karnataka can ill-afford election freebies

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the polls

Karnataka Assembly elections to be held on May 10, results on May 13

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: Shah begins BJP campaign in the state

Delhi BJP to stage indefinite dharna outside CM's house over renovation

Maharashtra records 425 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 105 in Mumbai

IMD predicts heavy rains in Kerala, 'Orange' alert in 4 districts

There's no politics in 'Mann Ki Baat', abusing PM part of Cong: Sitharaman

What about 'Mann ki Baat' on inflation and unemployment? Maha Cong chief

BJP flags, festoons and the Prime Minister's posters and cutouts dotted the roads.

Modi held public meetings at Humnabad in Bidar district, district headquarter town of Vijayapura, Kudachi in Belagavi district and a roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday. On Sunday, he addressed election rallies in Kolar city, Channapatna in Ramanagara district and Belur in Hassan district culminating with the roadshow here.

Karnataka votes on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Karnataka Karnataka elections Karnataka Assembly elections

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 9:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Lot of work been done, don't need to start at zero: Helene Budliger Artieda

Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda
3 min read

All-round development symbolises Telangana's reconstruction, says CM KCR

K Chandrasekhar Rao | File photo
4 min read

Congress associated with '85% commission': PM Modi in poll-bound Karnataka

Modi, PM Modi
6 min read

Ludhiana gas leak: Deeply saddened by loss of lives, says President Murmu

Droupadi Murmu
1 min read
Premium

Jalan-Kalrock Consortium has missed flight to relaunch Jet Airways: Experts

Jet Airways
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt to set up helipads, drone landing facilities on highways: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari (Photo: Twitter)
2 min read

Delhi Police to provide security to wrestlers, record their statement

(Photo: Twitter|@BajrangPunia)
2 min read

Dubai-Delhi flight fiasco: DGCA issues show cause notices to Air India CEO

Campbell Wilson, CEO, Air India
2 min read

LIVE: 'Mann Ki Baat' is a festival that celebrates India's people, says PM

PM Modi, Mann Ki Baat
2 min read

1.45 cr households participate in YSRCP's survey on AP govt's governance

AP CM
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon