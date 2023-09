'Crores will be saved': BJP's Adhikari on 'One Nation, One Election

Lauding the Centre's decision to introduce 'One Nation, One Election, for which the government constituted a committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind, West Bengal LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said that this proposal will save crores of rupees used in elections.

"This is not something new. A parliament standing committee regarding the feasibility of holding simultaneous elections was earlier made in 2015. I was a member of it. Congress didn't have the courage to implement the proposal, so we are doing it. I was a member of the standing committee, and at that time I was a member of the Trinamool Congress Party (TMC)," he told ANI.

"Crores of rupees used in elections will be saved with this proposal and new hospitals, roads, employment, airports and seaports can be developed from this money," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Centre constituted an eight-member High-Level Committee to examine the issue of 'one nation, one election' and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections in the country.

Apart from former President Ram Nath Kovind, who is Chairman, the committee comprises Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Ahir Ranjan Chowdhury, former Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Finance Commission Chairman NK Singh, former Lok Sabha Secretary General Subhash C Kashyap, Senior Advocate Harish Salve and former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari.

A government notification said that Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will attend the meetings of the High-Level Committee as a special invitee.

The committee has been set up months before assembly polls in five states and ahead of Lok Sabha polls next year.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had informed about the constitution of the committee on Friday.

"Right now, a committee has been constituted. A report from the committee will come out which will be discussed. The Parliament is mature, and discussions will take place, there is no need to get nervous. India is called the mother of democracy, there is always an evolution. I will discuss the agenda of the Special session of Parliament," he said.