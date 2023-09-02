Some people unhappy with empowerment of poor under Modi govt: UP CM

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said a section of people in the country was not happy with the upliftment of the weaker sections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at an event after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating 195 development projects of the Jal Nigam and Public Works Department costing Rs 629 crore here, Adityanath said economic development in the country and the feeling of nationalism among its citizens were on the rise under the Modi government.

The most populous state in the country, Uttar Pradesh, faced an identity crisis before 2017. This serious crisis was due to nepotism, casteism, mafias, and corruption in politics. The people of UP have now exposed those who were a threat to the state's identity, he said.

Under the leadership of the prime minister, development and nationalism are flourishing, but there are people who are not happy with the empowerment of the poor and the upliftment of the weaker sections, the CM said.

These people are not pleased with the increased employment opportunities for the youth and the prosperity of farmers. A capable, empowered, and strong India does not appeal to them, he said, adding that some "troublemakers and detractors" are putting obstacles in the path of the prime minister.

"We must remove every barrier by keeping the public aware and continue the programmes with the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' to provide opportunities to the double-engine government to move forward," he said.

The CM described the inauguration and foundation laying of projects as a gift to the people ahead of the Janmashtami festival and said the double-engine government doesn't just lay foundation stones, it also inaugurates those projects.

Referring to the "Har Ghar Nal Se Jal" scheme, the CM said that his government was providing clean water through RO (Reverse Osmosis) systems.

More than half of the work has been completed in UP under this scheme. In the Bundelkhand region, where water didn't reach before, arrangements are in the final stages in all 4,000 villages, he said.

Earlier, water had to be sent by trains in those areas, and women had to carry water pots on their heads for several km, he said.

Talking about the scheme in the context of Gorakhpur, the chief minister said impure drinking water was a major cause of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome but now the programme to provide clean drinking water to every home is progressing rapidly.