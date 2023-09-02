Honorarium of guest teachers will be doubled: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that the honorarium of guest teachers will be doubled and it will now be given to them on a monthly basis.

CM Chouhan made the remark while addressing the Guest Teacher Panchayat at Lal Parade Ground in the state capital Bhopal on Saturday. Minister of State for School Education Shri Inder Singh Parmar was also present in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Chouhan announced, "The guest teachers will now be given honorarium on a monthly basis. While increasing the honorarium of guest teachers, class-I will be given Rs 18,000 instead of Rs 9,000, class-II will be given Rs 14,000 instead of Rs 7,000 and class-III will be given Rs 10,000 a month instead of Rs 5,000. The contract of guest teachers will be for one year (the whole academic session)."

The contribution of guest teachers could be forgotten. When there were no regular teachers, the guest teachers were entrusted with the responsibility of teaching. He was happy to say that the guest teachers discharged their duties with total dedication, Chouhan said, adding that the reservation for guest teachers in teacher recruitment would be 50 percent instead of 25 percent.

According to the Higher Education Department, guest teachers will be given minimum 4 and maximum 20 experience points in upcoming recruitments on the basis of educational work. It will be ensured that the guest teachers receive the honorarium amount on the fixed date of the month. Also, a plan will be made to regularise guest teachers by taking an eligibility test. There are a total 67,910 guest teachers in the state. Of these guest teachers 15,920 in class-I, 38,294 in class-II and 13,695 in class-III.

