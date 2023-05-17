Highest Shiv shrine Tungnath tilting by 6-10 degrees; ASI keeping an eye



Located in the Rudraprayag district of the Garhwal Himalayas, the temple is considered to be the highest Shiv temple in the world. ASI officials shared the details with the government and requested that the shrine be granted the status of a protected monument. Subsequently, the government is taking steps to declare the Tungnath temple as a monument of national importance, an official aware of the development was quoted in the ToI report. The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) in a study has found that the Tungnath temple, located at an altitude of 12,800 feet above sea level, is tilting around five to six degrees. Other, smaller structures in the temple complex are tilting by as much as 10 degrees, The Times of India (ToI) has reported.



ASI officials suspect that subsidence may be the reason for the shift in the alignment of the temple. If so, there is a possibility that the damaged foundation stone will be replaced after deliberations with experts. Currently, ASI has fixed glass scales on the walls of the main temple to measure the movement, the report added. The ASI is working towards finding the root cause of the damage and will explore if it can be repaired immediately. Superintending archaeologist of ASI was quoted in the report as saying, "First, we will find the root cause of the damage in case it can be repaired immediately. Besides, a detailed work programme will be prepared after a thorough inspection of the shrine."

Tungnath temple is believed to have been built by Katyuri rulers in the eighth century. It is managed by the Badri Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC). BKTC has also been informed about the development, however, they are yet to respond, the ToI report said.