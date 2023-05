SIU raids several places in J-K's Kishtwar in terror funding case

The houses belonged to terrorists who are operating from Pakistan and are engaged in revival of terrorism in the region, he said. The Special Investigative Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday raided five terrorists' houses in Kishtwar district in connection with a terror support and terror funding case, a senior official said.



Five SIU teams along with police carried out the raids, he said. "After obtaining search warrants from NIA Court, Jammu, in Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case, houses of five terrorists, who are presently operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, were searched in various locations," Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khalil Poswal said.



The SIU is raiding the houses of Shahnawaz alias Nayeem of Chirool Padyarna, Nayeem Ahmed alias Amir alias Gazi of Jamia Masjid, Mohammad Iqbal alias Bilal of Kichloo Market, Shahnawaz Kanth alias Munna alias Umer of Hullar Kishtwar, and Javid Hussain Giri alias Muzamil of Kundali Pochal, he said. The SSP said the evidence found in the searches will be used to indict the targets' role in engaging in anti-national activities and perpetuating acts of terrorism.

Also Read Amritpal's aide booked in Arms Act in Kishtwar; J&K police to question him Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar likely to host G20 event: Govt official Army helicopter crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, three injured Massive searches carried out in J&K over militant threat to journalists Searches carried out along int'l border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba Meta India partnership head Manish Chopra resigns; fourth exit in a year CBI arrests US freelance journalist, Ex-Navy commander for spying India to have over 7,000 more ultra-rich individuals by 2027: Knight Frank Be cautious about 'excessive use' of booster Covid doses: Srinath Reddy BJP doesn't understand DNA of northeast: TMC's Sushmita on Manipur



Earlier, non-bailable warrants were issued against 13 terrorists. A special NIA court in Jammu had on April 26 issued non-bailable warrants against 23 terrorists from Kishtwar operating from across the border.

"Thirty-six individuals from Kishtwar went to Pakistan after joining terrorism over a period of time. Subsequently, two FIRs were registered against them," Poswal said.