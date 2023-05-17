close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Congress slams Modi govt over slump in LIC's market capitalisation

As LIC marked one year since listing its shares on stock exchanges, Cong attacked Modi govt over firm's market capitalisation reportedly taking a fall of about 35 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
LIC has the largest network of 1.34 million individual agents as on March 31, 2021

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 1:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) marked one year since listing its shares on the stock exchanges, the Congress on Wednesday attacked the Modi government over the firm's market capitalisation reportedly taking a fall of about 35 per cent.

The country's largest insurer LIC had this day last year listed its shares on the NSE and the BSE.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Exactly a year ago today, LIC was listed in the stock market. Its market capitalisation then stood at Rs 5.48 lakh crore. Today, this is down to Rs 3.59 lakh crorea fall of a whopping 35%!"

"There is only one reason for this steep fallModani. In the process, lakhs and lakhs of policyholders have taken a serious hit," Ramesh said and tagged a screenshot of a media report which claimed that LIC share has wiped out Rs 1.9 lakh crore since listing.

The Congress has been attacking the government over the fall in the value of LIC's holdings in the Adani Group and had asked who "forced" this pillar of India's financial system to take such a risky exposure to the conglomerate.

The Congress has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the allegations against the Adani Group by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research.

The Adani Group has dismissed the allegations as baseless.

Also Read

LIC may turn into composite insurer; likely to merge 4 PSU general firms

2023 may see an M&A surge in insurance sector: Shriram General Insurance MD

Composite insurance licence regime may trigger M&A activity: HDFC Life CFO

Structure of insurance laws to be altered with proposed amendments: Experts

Congress alleges government granted 'monopolies' to the Adani Group

SIU raids several places in J-K's Kishtwar in terror funding case

Meta India partnership head Manish Chopra resigns; fourth exit in a year

CBI arrests US freelance journalist, Ex-Navy commander for spying

India to have over 7,000 more ultra-rich individuals by 2027: Knight Frank

Be cautious about 'excessive use' of booster Covid doses: Srinath Reddy

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : LIC Congress

First Published: May 17 2023 | 1:45 PM IST

Latest News

View More

CBI arrests US freelance journalist, Ex-Navy commander for spying

68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19
1 min read

India to have over 7,000 more ultra-rich individuals by 2027: Knight Frank

ultra high net worth individual
3 min read

Hyundai ties up with Shell to install 60 kW fast chargers at 36 dealerships

electric vehicle
1 min read

Telangana's ruling party BRS to hold meet in backdrop of Karnataka results

K Chandrashekar Rao, KCR
2 min read

Youth Cong chief gets interim protection from arrest in harassment case

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Monsoon rains to be 'slightly delayed', hit Kerala on June 4: IMD

Representative Image
3 min read

164 'positive indigenisation list' items indigenised: Defence ministry

defence
2 min read

Under the lens: Regulator moots pre-export govt testing for cough syrup cos

India cough syrup, new drug policy
3 min read

New parliament building to open soon marking 9-years of Modi government

Parliament
2 min read

Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4: IMD

Photo: PTI
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon