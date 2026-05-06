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Home / India News / BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant shot in Madhyamgram

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant shot in Madhyamgram

Soon after the incident, a large police contingent reached the spot and launched an investigation

Gun shooting, mass shooting

Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 11:55 PM IST

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BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath Rath was shot at from close range by unidentified assailants in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night, sources said.

The incident took place in the Madhyamgram area, where the victim, who serves as the executive assistant to the leader of opposition in the state assembly, was allegedly targeted on a public road, they said.

Rath sustained multiple bullet injuries in the firing and was rushed to a private hospital, sources added.

Soon after the incident, a large police contingent reached the spot and launched an investigation.

The motive behind the attack was not immediately known.

 

Senior police officers were present in the area, and efforts were on to identify and trace those involved in the shooting, sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Suvendu Adhikari West Bengal

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 11:55 PM IST

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