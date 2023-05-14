close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi records temp of 40.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above season's average

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 40.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average temperature, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Temperatures have continued to soar in many parts of India, prompting the weather department to issue heat-wave warnings. (Photo: Bloomberg)

1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 9:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 40.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average temperature, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.9 degrees Celsius, it said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 30 and 60 per cent and the department has predicted partly cloudy sky with strong surface winds for Monday.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 42 degrees Celsius while the minimum is expected to settle at 24 degrees Celsius on Monday, officials said.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature was 41.8 degrees Celsius while the minimum was 22 degrees Celsius.

Also Read

LIVE: Terrorists open fire at security forces in Anantnag, a cop injured

17 flights diverted from Delhi airport as heavy rains lashes parts of NCR

Cold wave abates in Delhi, but min temps below normal; drizzle likely: IMD

Flights being diverted or are returning due to bad weather, informs DIAL

Overcast conditions prevail in Delhi on R-Day, min temp settles at 12.8C

40% corruption in K'taka, 100% in Maha: Sanjay Raut after MVA meeting

Kerala govt distributes land title deeds to 67,069 landless people

Navies of India, Indonesia begins 6-day exercise to expand bilateral ties

You inspire us, show true meaning of selfless love: Rahul on Morther's Day

Maharashtra sees 75 new Covid cases, active case load stands at 864

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi weather

First Published: May 14 2023 | 9:11 PM IST

Latest News

View More

You inspire us, show true meaning of selfless love: Rahul on Morther's Day

Rahul Gandhi
1 min read

Maharashtra sees 75 new Covid cases, active case load stands at 864

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

School jobs scam: CBI visits Bengal board of secondary education office

68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19
2 min read

SC trashes appeal of former ISRO scientist against dismissal from service

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.
4 min read
Premium

US default probability low, but may impact Indian markets: Analysts

debt
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Punished for being a patriot: Ex-NCB officer of Aryan Khan case on raids

Sameer Wankhede
2 min read

Govt to roll out lost mobile blocking, tracking system pan-India on May 17

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Will fulfil 5 pre-poll guarantees in first cabinet meeting: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah
2 min read

3 top brokers face probes including for money laundering, fraudulent trades

Money laundering
3 min read

Mocha warning: Overheated Bay of Bengal fuelling a climate crisis

Cyclone Mocha
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon