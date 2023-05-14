close

Karnataka poll results proof BJP will face defeat in 2024 elections: AITC

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee claimed the BJP's defeat in the Karnataka Assembly polls is testimony that the saffron party will be trounced in next year's Lok Sabha elections

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)

2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 9:12 PM IST
TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday claimed the BJP's defeat in the Karnataka Assembly polls is testimony that the saffron party will be trounced in next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at a public meeting at Raina in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, he said people have the last word in a democracy, which is clearly evident from poll results.

"BJP has literally vanished from South India It is also not in power in the eastern states of West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand It is only a matter of time before the party is vanquished, the Trinamool Congress MP asserted.

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, the Congress won 135 seats, while the ruling BJP secured 66 seats.

He also maintained that the BJP government at the Centre was withholding funds meant for West Bengal, since it lost in the 2021 assembly elections.

Banerjee said despite TMC MPs meeting the Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj for release of funds due under the 100-day job scheme, the amount has not been released yet.

The state's dues from the Centre are to the tune of Rs 1.15 lakh crore, he claimed.

The Diamond Harbour MP said if required, he will lead people from Bengal to sit on a dharna outside the Krishi Bhavan in New Delhi for securing the pending funds.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka Congress

First Published: May 14 2023 | 9:12 PM IST

