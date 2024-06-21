'BJP's corruption weakening country': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra amid NEET row

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of allowing widespread paper leaks that she claims are undermining India’s youth.
Taking to social media platform X, Gandhi highlighted what she described as a “national problem” under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule, where 43 recruitment exam papers have allegedly been compromised in the past five years.
“Under BJP rule, paper leaks have become a national problem that has ruined the future of millions of youths,” Gandhi said in Hindi.
“Millions of promising students study day and night, preparing for various exams, with their parents bearing the burden of education costs despite their own hardships. Students wait for vacancies for years. When vacancies are announced, there are expenses for filling out the forms for traveling to the exam centers, and in the end, all efforts are wasted due to corruption. BJP’s corruption is weakening the country,” she added.
देश में पिछले 5 सालों में 43 भर्ती परीक्षाओं के पेपर लीक हुए हैं। भाजपा राज में पेपर लीक हमारे देश की राष्ट्रीय समस्या बन गया है जिसने अब तक करोड़ों युवाओं का भविष्य बर्बाद कर दिया है।— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 21, 2024
Gandhi's criticism follows the University Grants Commission's (UGC) controversial decision to cancel the UGC-NET examination shortly after its completion, amidst growing concerns over irregularities. The UGC-NET exam is pivotal for aspiring junior research fellows, assistant professors, and PhD candidates across Indian universities.
The cancellation of the UGC-NET exam has exacerbated tensions already heightened by alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance exam. Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), NEET saw participation from approximately 2.4 million candidates across 4,750 centers. Delayed results and accusations of question paper leaks in states like Bihar have triggered widespread protests and legal challenges.
In response to mounting pressure, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the formation of a high-level committee to scrutinise the NTA’s operations. “We are committed to a zero error exam,” Pradhan affirmed, addressing concerns over transparency.
The Opposition, meanwhile, has intensified calls for an independent inquiry overseen by a Supreme Court judge. Demands for Pradhan’s resignation and the restructuring of the NTA have further intensified the political storm surrounding the issue.