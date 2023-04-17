BJP's sole agenda is to finish AAP: Kejriwal on action against Gopal Italia

The BJP is working on the sole agenda of finishing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Monday, reacting to police action against his party leader Gopal Italia in Gujarat.

Earlier in the day, Italia was arrested in connection with a case and was subsequently granted bail by a court in Surat.

Police had registered the case against the former Gujarat unit chief of the AAP in September last year for allegedly using defamatory words against state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief CR Paatil and Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghavi as well as calling BJP workers "goons" in a video message uploaded on social media platforms.

"The BJP is so rattled by the spectacular performance of the Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat that it has now arrested our Gujarat leader Gopal Italia," Kejriwal alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

"The BJP has only one aim now: how to finish the Aam Aadmi Party," he alleged, adding, "These people will put everyone in jail one by one."



After the Gujarat assembly polls in which the AAP won five seats last year, the AAP appointed Italia as the party's national joint secretary and made him in-charge of the party's Maharashtra unit.

The AAP replaced Italia as its Gujarat unit president, placing journalist-turned-politician Isudan Gadhvi to the position. Gadhvi was the AAP's chief ministerial face in the Gujarat assembly elections last year.

