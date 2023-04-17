Delhi sees 1,017 Covid cases, four deaths; positivity rate soars to 32.25%

Delhi on Monday logged 1,017 COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate jumped to 32.25 per cent, the highest in 15 months, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

The capital had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14 last year.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,24,244. Four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 26,567, the health department bulletin stated.

Of the latest fatalities, COVID-19 was the primary cause of death in two cases, it stated.

According to the bulletin, the fresh cases emerged out of 3,153 tests conducted the previous day.

Delhi on Sunday had logged 1,634 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 29.68 per cent and three deaths.

Also Read 3 cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7 detected in India, shows report Turkey probes contractors as earthquake death toll breaches 33,000 mark Data story: India adds 1,542 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,913 Data story: India logs 2,119 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,953 Data story: India logs 2,208 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,999 India to challenge WTO panel ruling on ICT import duties at appellate body J&K govt to launch kisan sampark abhiyan in 3,565 panchayats on April 24 Arjun Munda to launch scheme to promote tribal products from northeast Vande Bharat Metro to hit tracks by December 2023; check features In a first, Kerala adopts Water Budget to tackle problem of summer shortage

On Saturday, the city had recorded 1,396 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 31.9 per cent.