close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi sees 1,017 Covid cases, four deaths; positivity rate soars to 32.25%

According to the bulletin, the fresh cases emerged out of 3,153 tests conducted the previous day

Press Trust of India New Delhi
covid, coronavirus, corona

Photo: ANI | Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 11:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi on Monday logged 1,017 COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate jumped to 32.25 per cent, the highest in 15 months, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

The capital had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14 last year.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,24,244. Four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 26,567, the health department bulletin stated.

Of the latest fatalities, COVID-19 was the primary cause of death in two cases, it stated.

According to the bulletin, the fresh cases emerged out of 3,153 tests conducted the previous day.

Delhi on Sunday had logged 1,634 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 29.68 per cent and three deaths.

Also Read

3 cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7 detected in India, shows report

Turkey probes contractors as earthquake death toll breaches 33,000 mark

Data story: India adds 1,542 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,913

Data story: India logs 2,119 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,953

Data story: India logs 2,208 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,999

India to challenge WTO panel ruling on ICT import duties at appellate body

J&K govt to launch kisan sampark abhiyan in 3,565 panchayats on April 24

Arjun Munda to launch scheme to promote tribal products from northeast

Vande Bharat Metro to hit tracks by December 2023; check features

In a first, Kerala adopts Water Budget to tackle problem of summer shortage

On Saturday, the city had recorded 1,396 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 31.9 per cent.

Topics : Coronavirus | Omicron | Delhi | Death toll

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 11:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadAndroid
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon