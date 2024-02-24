BKS condemns violence by farmers, blames govt for not listening to problems

It also warned the government that its nationalism, discipline, and preference for dialogue should not be mistaken as signs of weakness | File image

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) has condemned the violent protests by some farmer groups demanding the legalisation of the minimum support price (MSP), while also criticising governments for not listening to farmers' pleas when they seek to discuss their problems in a peaceful and disciplined manner.



In a resolution passed at a meeting of its office bearers and other representatives in Ajmer, Rajasthan, the BKS condemned the violence and politics being played in the name of farmers. It also warned the government that its nationalism, discipline, and preference for dialogue should not be mistaken as signs of weakness.

The meeting and resolution come at a time when thousands of farmers have once again gathered on the borders of Punjab and Haryana, demanding the legalisation of MSP. The agitation is led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, offshoots of the original SKM that spearheaded the year-long agitation against the now-repealed three farm acts.

The BKS is affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been in power under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for more than nine years.

BKS General Secretary Mohini Mohan Mishra said in the resolution that when farmer organisations come to Delhi in a disciplined and peaceful manner to present the problems and demands of farmers, the government does not consider it appropriate to talk to them. "The attitude of the government is somewhat regrettable, which increases the possibility of promoting violent agitation," Mishra said.

Last year, the BKS organised a large rally in the capital's Ramlila Maidan, the first since the Narendra Modi government took charge. The rally pressed for four major demands: fixing a profitable rate of return over production cost for all crops and ensuring its implementation, abolishing GST on agricultural equipment, increasing the quarterly installments paid under the PM-KISAN scheme, and revoking the 'environmental' clearance granted to GM mustard. The BKS warned both the Centre and state governments of serious consequences if their demands were not met.

The rally, one of the biggest congregations of farmers after the year-long farmers' agitation on Delhi's borders against the three farm laws, was attended by over 50,000-60,000 farmers (according to the organisers) from several states, including Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. The farmers reached Delhi on tractors, motorcycles, and buses, braving extreme cold.

The BKS later sent a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting their four major demands. In today's meeting, the organisation reiterated its demand for adequate profitable returns based on the cost of production, abolishing GST on agricultural items, and promoting organic farming.

Meanwhile, the agitating farmers on the Punjab and Haryana borders have paused their march towards Delhi until February 29. They have called for a meeting on February 29, after which further action will be decided.