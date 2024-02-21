Farmers' protest LIVE: Farmers to resume 'Delhi chalo' march today

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal today stated that the protesting farmers, who have been camping at two border points between Punjab and Haryana after they were stopped by security personnel, will march towards Delhi in a peaceful manner. Dallewal urged the government to take a decision in their favour and accused the central government of indulging in "delaying tactics" over the farmers' demands. He also took jabs at the Centre for setting up multi-layered barricades at the border points between Punjab and Haryana.

After the failure of discussions with the central government over minimum support price (MSP) guarantees, farmers are set to resume their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march from the Punjab-Haryana border today. Cops in Haryana have asked their d Punjab counterparts to seize equipment brought by protesters to dismantle police barricades. 14,000 farmers have gathered at the border, with 1,200 tractor trolleys, 300 cars, and 10 mini-buses. On Monday evening, farmers rejected the Centre's proposal to buy maize, cotton, and three types of pulses - toor, urad, and masoor - at the old MSP. They said it did not make sense as it applied to only a few crops, and ignored those growing the other 18.The farmer leaders stated that the the MSP - based on the A2+FL+50 per cent formula (MSP at 1.5 times direct costs, such as seeds and fertilisers, and unpaid family labour), and not the Swaminathan Commission's C2+50 per cent formula - would be "subsistence" payments and not "income."