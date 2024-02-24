Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Seeking to plug loopholes, ECI tweaks policy on transfer of officers

There has been a zero-tolerance policy of the commission against disturbing the level-playing field in the elections, it pointed out

Election Commission

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission has asked states to ensure that officers who are transferred out of a district ahead of polls as part of its policy are not posted in any district within the same parliamentary constituency.
By tweaking its policy on transferring officers ahead of elections, the EC has sought to plug loopholes being exploited by state governments.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The move comes after the poll authority took "serious note" of cases in which officers were being transferred in adjacent districts within the same parliamentary constituency by state governments.
According to the policy of the Election Commission (EC), all officers who were either posted in their home district or have completed three years at a place are transferred out ahead of Lok Sabha or assembly polls to ensure they do not disturb the level-playing field in favour of a candidate or a party.
"...the commission has strengthened its existing transfer policy to ensure that officials are not able to disturb the level-playing field in the elections," the EC said in a statement on Saturday.
"Plugging the loopholes" in the existing instructions, the commission has directed that, except for states and union territories that comprise up to two parliamentary constituencies, all states shall ensure that officers who are transferred out of the district are not posted within the same parliamentary constituency, the EC said.
The EC under Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has told states that the policy "must be adhered to in both letter and spirit and not just being camouflaged to show compliance".
There has been a zero-tolerance policy of the commission against disturbing the level-playing field in the elections, it pointed out.
In the recently-held assembly elections in five states, the commission had ordered transfer of various officials, including top police officials.
Following the EC's directions based on the policy, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner I S Chahal and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Vikram Kumar are set to be transferred.

Also Read

'Viksit Bharat' to be centrepiece of BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha polls campaign

State Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Rajnath Singh slams BRS govt at rally

State Assembly polls LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi to hold rally in Churu today

State Assembly polls LIVE: Campaigning to end today at 6 pm in Rajasthan

State Assembly polls LIVE: Congress promises caste census in Rajasthan

PM Modi, Amit Shah likely to visit Bihar ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Lok Sabha polls: Nadda chairs meet with election in-charges of all states

Lok Sabha elections: AAP to contest 4 seats in Delhi, Congress 3

AAP-Cong alliance in different states likely be officially announced today

JP Nadda to hold meeting with election in-charge, co-incharge of all states

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Commission of India Lok Sabha elections Election news Election campaign

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon