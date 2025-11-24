Monday, November 24, 2025 | 06:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Blocking a number won't stop spam calls, report via DND app: Trai

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said it has disconnected and blacklisted more than 21 lakh mobile numbers and around one lakh entities involved in sending spam

Simply blocking phone numbers on mobile devices will not stop spam calls, and subscribers should instead report them through the Trai DND app, the telecom regulator said on Monday.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said it has disconnected and blacklisted more than 21 lakh mobile numbers and around one lakh entities involved in sending spam and fraudulent messages based on subscribers' complaints registered on the DND app.

"The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has issued an advisory, urging citizens to report spam calls/SMS through the Trai DND app, highlighting that simply blocking numbers on personal devices does not stop spam at the source," the statement said.

 

The regulator said that action taken by it based on complaints received on the app demonstrates that collective reporting by users plays a crucial role in curbing telecom misuse nationwide.

"This large-scale action was made possible because citizens reported spam through the official Trai DND app. When a user reports a spam call or SMS on the TRAI DND App, it allows Trai and telecom service providers to trace, verify, and permanently disconnect the mobile numbers. In contrast, blocking a number on a phone only hides it on your personal device- it does not prevent the scammer from contacting others using new numbers," the statement said.

