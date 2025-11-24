Monday, November 24, 2025 | 05:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
During Op Sindoor, we followed Lord Krishna's message: Rajnath Singh

"Lord Krishna also taught Arjun that a person who follows the path of righteousness is never afraid," said the defence minister after inaugurating the 10th International Gita conference in Kurukshetra

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Singh said that Operation Sindoor was not only a military operation, but a proclamation of India's self-commitment, self-respect and self-confidence. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that during Operation Sindoor, India's action was guided by the message which Lord Krishna gave to the Pandavas that war should not be fought for revenge or ambition but for the establishment of righteous rule.

"Lord Krishna also taught Arjun that a person who follows the path of righteousness is never afraid," said the defence minister after inaugurating the 10th International Gita conference in Kurukshetra, Haryana.

Referring to the Pahalgam terror incident in April, Singh said the ghastly act still disturbs the national consciousness. The terrorists committed a dastardly and inhuman act when the innocent tourists were killed after they were asked about their religion, he said.

 

"I believe that that incident was not only challenging the peace-loving nature of India; the terrorists and their patrons had assumed that India's decency was its weakness, but they forgot that India is the country of the Gita, where there is compassion and also the inspiration to protect the 'dharma' on the battlefield," he said, addressing the gathering.

While talking about India's reply to the Pahalgam terror attack, the defence minister said that through Operation Sindoor, the armed forces gave them a stern reply which they have not been able to forget till today.

"We showed to the world that India does not want war, but if it is compelled, then it does not run away and gives a strong reply," he said.

Singh said that Operation Sindoor was not only a military operation, but a proclamation of India's self-commitment, self-respect and self-confidence.

"Lord Krishna had also explained the same to the Pandavas that war should not be fought for revenge or ambition but for the establishment of righteous rule.

"..During Operation Sindoor, we followed the message of Lord Krishna. And this operation has given the message to the entire world that India will neither remain silent against terrorism nor fall weak under any circumstances. Shri Krishna had explained to Arjuna in Kurukshetra that Dharma is not protected only by preaching; it is protected by deeds, and Operation Sindoor was that Dharma-based deed which we adopted," he said.

Haryana Minister Anil Vij and Swami Gyananand Maharaj were also among those who addressed the conference, which was jointly organised by Kurukshetra University and the Kurukshetra Development Board.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

