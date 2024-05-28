Business Standard
Bomb threat on Indigo flight from Delhi to Varanasi, passengers evacuated

Aviation security and a bomb disposal team are currently on site to ensure the situation is handled safely

Photo: Bloomberg

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

A bomb threat was reported on an Indigo flight from Delhi to Varanasi early this morning, leading to immediate security measures. The aircraft was promptly moved to an isolation bay for thorough security inspection.
Aviation security and a bomb disposal team are currently on site to ensure the situation is handled safely.
According to the Delhi fire service, "There was news of a bomb on the flight going from Delhi to Varanasi at 5:35 AM today. Quick Response Teams (QRT) arrived at the spot".
Delhi Airport Authorities confirmed that all passengers were safe.
"All passengers are safe and the flight is undergoing a detailed inspection. All passengers were evacuated through the emergency exits without incident" and airport spokesperson said.
Further updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

