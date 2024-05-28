Goa prepared to tackle upcoming monsoon season, assures CM Sawant

2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 7:02 AM IST

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant has said the coastal state is prepared to tackle the upcoming monsoon season, with the disaster management authorities ready to act.

Sawant was talking to reporters after chairing a meeting tied to disaster management ahead of rains.

He said the disaster management authorities in the state are ready to act in case of emergencies in Goa.

We had prepared a Goa heatwave action plan for prevention and mitigation of heat in which we provided timely advice to people, Sawant said.

In the wake of the monsoon season, Sawant said an airport emergency response plan has also worked out. This plan covers both airports (in Goa), he added.

An emergency response support system in association with the National Disaster Management Authority is in place and various municipalities and panchayats have been allocated special funds for pre-monsoon works.

The Panaji corporation has been given Rs 1 lakh, while Rs 50,000 has been given per municipality and Rs 25,000 per panchayat for monsoon preparedness, he said.

In addition, Sawant said, separate funds are also given to deputy collector-level officers.

He said 11 shelters have been commissioned in the state to shift people during emergencies.

An early warning dissemination system has been active and control rooms have been set up at district and taluka levels.

Indian Navy, Railways and coastal forces are also involved in their disaster management plan.