Bomb threat: Security check carried out at Mangaluru International Airport

Mangaluru was one among the multiple airports in the country that received similar emails on Tuesday night by the sender who claimed to be a terrorist group named Funing,' they said

Press Trust of India Mangaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 10:31 AM IST

A security check was conducted at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) after the airport authorities received an email claiming that explosives had been planted in a plane at the airport, police said.
Mangaluru was one among the multiple airports in the country that received similar emails on Tuesday night by the sender who claimed to be a terrorist group named Funing,' they said.
The email from xonocikonoci10@beeble.com' read: "There are explosives inside of one of your planes. But also inside of your airport. The explosives are well hidden, and they will go off in a few hours. I will kill you all. WE ARE A TERRORIST GROUP CALLED; Funing'".
The airport authorities noticed the email at 11.20 am Wednesday and immediately informed the city police, who carried out a detailed search at the airport.
City police commissioner Anupam Agarwal said security was tightened outside the airport by setting up additional check posts. An anti-sabotage check and bomb detection and disposal squad check were carried out, he said.
The Bajpe police inspector also held a meeting with the airport authorities. Later, based on a complaint by the Adani airport authorities, Bajpe police registered a case for an offence punishable under Section 507 of the IPC after getting permission from the local court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Bomb Threat Calls security Airports

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 10:31 AM IST

