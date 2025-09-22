Monday, September 22, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq inaugurates Dasara festival in Mysuru

Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq inaugurates Dasara festival in Mysuru

Celebrated as 'Nada Habba' (state festival), the 11-day Dasara or 'Sharan Navaratri' festivities are expected to be a grand affair this year, showcasing Karnataka's rich culture and traditions

Banu Mushtaq

In the inaugural event, Mushtaq was accompanied by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, several ministers in the state cabinet, among others (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mysuru
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The famous Mysuru Dasara festival commenced in the city and palaces on Monday with religious and traditional fervour, with International Booker Prize-winning writer Banu Mushtaq inaugurating the festivities.

Mushtaq inaugurated the festivities during the auspicious "Vrushchika Lagna" by showering flowers on the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru and its royals, amid chanting of Vedic hymns by priests, at the premises of Chamundeshwari temple atop the Chamundi Hills here.

Celebrated as 'Nada Habba' (state festival), the 11-day Dasara or 'Sharan Navaratri' festivities are expected to be a grand affair this year, showcasing Karnataka's rich culture and traditions, coupled with reminiscence of royal pomp and glory.

 

In the inaugural event, Mushtaq was accompanied by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, several ministers in the state cabinet, among others.

Earlier, Mushtaq, along with CM and other dignitaries, visited the Chamundeshwari temple and offered prayers to the goddess, referred to as the "Naada Devate" (state deity), ahead of the inaugural.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi to unveil infra projects worth Rs 5,000 cr in Arunachal Pradesh today

Pramod Sawant, Pramod, Sawant, Goa CM

Goa committed to strengthening MSMEs under new GST reforms: Sawant

Heat waves, Heat wave, Summer, Hot, New Delhi Summer

Mercury rises in Delhi as monsoon withdraws; east India braces for rain

Satellite, Telecom industry, Department of Telecom, TRAI, AGR, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India

Govt plans 'bodyguard' satellites after risky near-miss in orbit

cloudburst, Himachal cloudburst

Himachal monsoon toll hits 448 with 261 rain deaths, 187 in road accidents

Topics : Booker Prize Karnataka Karnataka government Siddaramaiah Dussehra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayVMS TMT IPO AllotmentH-1B Visa new RulesGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon