Home / India News / Goa committed to strengthening MSMEs under new GST reforms: Sawant

Sawant, who is a member of the GST Council, said the new measures unveiled under the guiding vision of Nagarik Devo Bhava mark the beginning of the GST Bachat Utsav (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has welcomed the launch of the next-generation GST reforms by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the initiative would strengthen India's journey towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat 2.0.

In a post on X on Sunday, Sawant said the prime minister had urged states to strengthen the ecosystem for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), build infrastructure to attract investment and enhance manufacturing competitiveness with the vision of Vocal for Local, Think Global.

Goa is fully committed to this mission modernising infrastructure, simplifying processes and empowering our entrepreneurs so that Swadeshi products shine proudly in India and across the globe, the CM said.

 

PM Modi on Sunday asserted that the GST reforms kicking in from Monday will accelerate India's growth story, emphasising that it is a big and important step for aatmanirbhar Bharat and linking a boost to 'swadeshi' products to the country's prosperity.

Addressing the nation on the eve of the auspicious Navaratri, which marks the implementation of the revised GST rates, Modi said swadeshi will render strength to the country's prosperity in a similar way it powered India's freedom movement.

Sawant, who is a member of the GST Council, said the new measures unveiled under the guiding vision of Nagarik Devo Bhava mark the beginning of the GST Bachat Utsav.

The road to Viksit Bharat is paved with Swadeshi. Through consistent reforms like GST, IBC, Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and PLI, India has powered its journey from Make in India' to Make for the World', the chief minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

