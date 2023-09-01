LIVE: Logo, roadmap for 2024 Lok Sabha polls on cards for 'INDIA' bloc meet
BS Web Team New Delhi
Unveiling of the INDIA bloc's logo, charting out a roadmap and evolving a structure for cooperation among the alliance partners to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be on the agenda of the third meeting of the opposition parties to be held in Mumbai on Friday. The third meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) alliance is scheduled to start at 10.30 am at Grand Hyatt Hotel here. As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties are taking part in the meeting....Read More
Topics : Anurag Thakur CHESS sports World Chess Championship India Politics Opposition Congress BJP Today News
First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 9:05 AM IST