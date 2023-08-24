Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.18%)
65315.10 -118.20
Nifty (-0.21%)
19403.70 -40.30
Nifty Midcap (0.43%)
38862.15 + 167.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.13%)
5462.30 + 7.00
Nifty Bank (0.04%)
44495.85 + 16.80
Heatmap

Brics expansion is message to all global institutions, says PM Modi

The decision on expansion of the five-nation grouping was announced by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the end of the three-day Brics summit in Johannesburg

Narendra Modi, Modi in parliament, modi speech today

He said the new member nations will become part of Brics with effect from January 1, 2024.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 3:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With the Brics deciding to admit six countries as its new members, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the modernisation and expansion of the grouping is a message that all global institutions need to transform considering the changing times.
At a media briefing along with the Brics leaders in Johannesburg, Modi said admitting Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as new members will give new energy and direction to the grouping.
The decision on expansion of the five-nation grouping was announced by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the end of the three-day Brics summit in Johannesburg.
He said the new member nations will become part of Brics with effect from January 1, 2024.
In his remarks, Modi said the decision to expand the grouping will also further strengthen the belief of many countries in a multipolar world.
Modi made the remarks in his media statement in presence of Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Also Read

Will strengthen grouping, says PM Modi as Brics adds 6 countries to group

PM Modi to attend 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg: Check details here

Nations want to join Brics for unfinished biz of last century: Diplomat

BRICS Summit 2023: Will adding more bricks to a divided house help?

BRICS Sherpas exchange views on enhancement of strategic partnership

Parl panel examines three bills seeking to replace existing criminal laws

Deadline for mandatory use of Aadhaar-based payment for MGNREGS is Aug 31

Delhi authorities brace up for flood, waterlogging ahead of G20 Summit

Rajasthan elections: CM calls ED raids in Chhattisgarh a 'birthday gift

Rajasthan elections: BJP to stage protest in state over daily power cuts

Russian President Vladimir Putin made his media statement through video conference.
In his remarks, Modi said India has always fully supported expansion of Brics and believed that addition of new members will further strengthen the grouping.
"I am happy that our teams have together agreed on guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures for expansion of Brics," he said.
"I am happy that many positive outcomes came out of three days' of deliberations," he added.
The prime minister said he was confident that "we would be able to give new dynamism to Brics by working with new member countries of the grouping."

Referring to countries being admitted as new Brics members, Modi said India has had very deep and historic relations with all of them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi BRICS BRICS Summit

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesMeeshoBharat NCAPWorld Cup | BookMyShowIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 World Reaction

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reactedChandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflowsDiesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon