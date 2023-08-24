Rajasthan elections: CM calls ED raids in Chhattisgarh a 'birthday gift

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stated that the recent raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Chhattisgarh could be considered a "birthday gift" for Bhupesh Baghel, the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, according to a report by PTI.

Gehlot explained that raids commonly occur before elections, as the ED tends to conduct them in such situations. He mentioned this in relation to the approaching assembly elections in Chhattisgarh later this year. Rajasthan's state assembly elections are also slated for the end of the year.

"Whenever elections are happening, like in Chhattisgarh, you can expect the ED raids. Today is Bhupesh Baghel' s birthday, so the ED has essentially given him a birthday gift," Gehlot shared with the media.

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at the residences of Vinod Verma, a political advisor to Baghel and an Officer on Special Duty (OSD). In addition, investigations were carried out at the premises of a businessman in Durg, according to the report.





Also Read: Bhupesh Baghel's political advisor denies involvement in money laundering The specific case prompting these searches has not yet been disclosed, however, it may cover various cases, including an alleged coal scam, liquor scam, irregularities in the District Mineral Foundation fund, and an online betting application in Chhattisgarh.

Gehlot made these comments during the inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony for various projects related to medical colleges. He marked the initiation of 32 projects in medical colleges and three nursing colleges valued at Rs 887 crore. Additionally, he inaugurated 36 projects valued at Rs 379 crore.

