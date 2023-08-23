Confirmation

Bring perpetrators to justice...:TN CM to EAM over attack on fishermen

The Chief Minister said that the attackers inflicted physical harm upon Indian citizens and subjected them to theft, leaving them helpless and distressed

M K Stalin

The Chief Minister urged the External Affairs Minister to take necessary steps to "request the Sri Lankan authorities to take swift and decisive action to identify and bring the perpetrators of these attacks to justice." | Photo: PTI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 8:07 AM IST
Highlighting the issue of the "increased number of attacks on Tamil fishermen by Sri Lankan nationals," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday urged Central Government for "immediate intervention" to bring the perpetrators of these attacks to justice.
In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin said, "I want to bring to your attention an issue of grave concern that demands immediate intervention. Recent reports have highlighted an increased number of attacks on Tamil fishermen by Sri Lankan nationals, and on August 21, 2023, alone, nine instances were reported. These incidents are causing serious harm to their morale and impact livelihood severely," CM Stalin said in his letter.
The Chief Minister said that the attackers inflicted physical harm upon Indian citizens and subjected them to theft, leaving them helpless and distressed.
"The livelihood of our fishermen is intricately tied to the oceans and these recurring acts of violence not only jeopardise their lives and well-being but also hinder their ability 10 sustain their families and communities. Such incidents undermine the spirit of peaceful coexistence and violate their fundamental rights and the principles of international maritime law," TN CM said in his letter.
The Chief Minister urged the External Affairs Minister to take necessary steps to "request the Sri Lankan authorities to take swift and decisive action to identify and bring the perpetrators of these attacks to justice."
He also asked Jaishankar to "Utilise diplomatic channels to engage with the Sri Lankan government and express India's strong concern over these incidents and the safety of our citizens".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : M K Stalin Tamil Nadu S Jaishankar Fishermen

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 8:07 AM IST

