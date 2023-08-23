US envoy Garcetti underlines connection between nations via Indian diaspora

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Tuesday highlighted the profound connection between nations through the Indian diaspora.

He also said US President Joe Biden had stressed to him the importance of India in the world.

Delivering the keynote address at the Indiaspora G20 forum, Garcetti said the best thing "you can have in life is being comfortable crossing borders, navigating between places".

"We are part of multiple identities. But in reality, we are part of concentric circles," he said.

The US envoy highlighted the profound connection between nations through the Indian diaspora.

His keynote address was on 'The Indian Diaspora - A Bridge between the United States and India'.

Also Read Eric Garcetti: Everything you need to know about new US ambassador to India US Senate to vote on nomination of Eric Garcetti as envoy to India We have been working to return art that needs to be in India: Garcetti Biden falls onstage at graduation ceremony; White House says he's 'fine' 'Excited about PM Modi's US visit next month', says envoy Eric Garcetti Fanuc Corp's road to redemption runs through India and the US Fed Pune police room gets call about suspected terrorist in Mumbai; probe on India set for first south pole Moon landing after Russia's Luna-25 crashes IndiGo plane from Varanasi makes emergency landing at Delhi airport Public holiday in Delhi from Sept 8-10 for G20; Banks, markets to be shut