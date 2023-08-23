Confirmation

Govt to support research, education in pet industry: Karnataka's MB Patil

Currently, the pet industry in the country is valued at around Rs 8,000 crores and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20 per cent over the next five years, Patil added

pets

"Earlier, veterinary care was confined to mere medical treatment. Now, It has been transformed into a comprehensive approach that encompasses preventive care, nutrition, behaviour management, and emotional well-being", he explained.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 7:47 AM IST
Recognising the significance that the pet industry is likely to be worth Rs 20,000 crores in India by 2025, the state government is committed to supporting initiatives that promote research, education, and the dissemination of best practices in the pet industry, large and medium, Karnataka Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil said on Tuesday.
Speaking as a chief guest at the international conference VETopia -2023 organised by the Pet Practitioners Association of Karnataka (PPAK) in collaboration with the National Veterinary Foundation (NVF) he said that the conference resonates deeply with the evolving role of pets in our lives.
"Earlier, veterinary care was confined to mere medical treatment. Now, It has been transformed into a comprehensive approach that encompasses preventive care, nutrition, behaviour management, and emotional well-being", he explained.
Currently, the pet industry in the country is valued at around Rs 8,000 crores and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20 per cent over the next five years, Patil added.
The world is witnessing the convergence of health technology, innovation, and sustainable practices to create new opportunities and this encompasses the pet industry as well, he remarked.
The minister also visited the exhibition that showcased the latest technology in pet animal food and medicine.

The two-day event which began on Tuesday is being attended by more than 600 doctors and 70 health tech companies across India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka Karnataka government Indian pet industry

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 7:47 AM IST

