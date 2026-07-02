BRO completes strategic 180-ft Bailey bridge in remote Arunachal district

The BRO has constructed a 180-foot Bailey bridge in remote Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh, restoring critical connectivity to forward border areas, an official said.

Working round the clock, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel braved relentless monsoon rains, flash-flood risks, and highly challenging mountainous terrain to pull off the deployment, he said.

"Our teams showed unwavering commitment to overcome severe logistical and environmental obstacles. The successful completion of this triple-double reinforced Bailey bridge is crucial to reinforcing national security infrastructure and providing a lifeline to the local populations residing in remote border pockets," the official added.

The engineering project was executed by Team 85 Road Construction Company (RCC) and the 756 Task Force under BRO's Project Arunank, which handles strategic infrastructure development in some of the state's most hostile terrains.

Project Arunank has been instrumental in developing vital infrastructure links along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, including key connections such as the Hapoli-Sarli-Huri road network.

The newly completed bridge significantly strengthens the operational capabilities of the armed forces for troop and equipment movement while seamlessly linking isolated villages to the mainstream economy.

The successful launch of the bridge highlights the BRO's ongoing push for self-reliance in defence infrastructure under the 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' initiative, ensuring all-weather access to India's farthest frontiers, an official statement said.