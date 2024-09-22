BSF foils infiltration bid in RS Pura sector of Jammu, recovers arms

BSF has recovered Rs 270 in Pakistani currency in various denominations. | Representational

The Border Security Force has foiled an infiltration bid along the international border in the RS Pura sector of Jammu and recovered a cache of weapons. The weapons recovered include an AK 47 rifle, two pistols, and 4 and 9 mm rounds of magazine, said the BSF. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "In the intervening night of 21 Sept/22 Sept 2024, the vigilant BSF troops noticed a suspicious movement wherein an intruder was observed approaching the BSF Fence in the R S Pura border area. The alert troops thwarted the infiltration attempt," the BSF said in a press release.

Earlier on September 16, BSF foiled another infiltration attempt alongside the international border in the Amritsar district of Punjab, killing a Pakistani intruder.

According to the release from BSF, the intruder surreptitiously crossed the international boundary at around 09:13 pm on Monday, September 16, and started approaching the border near Ratankhurd village.

The official said that the man took advantage of darkness, and security forces fired at him as he did not stop and continued to move towards the border fence, the BSF official added.

