Business Standard
Home / India News / BSF foils infiltration bid in RS Pura sector of Jammu, recovers arms

BSF foils infiltration bid in RS Pura sector of Jammu, recovers arms

The weapons recovered include an AK 47 rifle, two pistols, and 4 and 9 mm rounds of magazine, said the BSF

Security personnel and polling officials with election materials leave for poll duty in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo: PTI)

BSF has recovered Rs 270 in Pakistani currency in various denominations. | Representational

ANI Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Border Security Force has foiled an infiltration bid along the international border in the RS Pura sector of Jammu and recovered a cache of weapons.
The weapons recovered include an AK 47 rifle, two pistols, and 4 and 9 mm rounds of magazine, said the BSF.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"In the intervening night of 21 Sept/22 Sept 2024, the vigilant BSF troops noticed a suspicious movement wherein an intruder was observed approaching the BSF Fence in the R S Pura border area. The alert troops thwarted the infiltration attempt," the BSF said in a press release.
 
Earlier on September 16, BSF foiled another infiltration attempt alongside the international border in the Amritsar district of Punjab, killing a Pakistani intruder.
According to the release from BSF, the intruder surreptitiously crossed the international boundary at around 09:13 pm on Monday, September 16, and started approaching the border near Ratankhurd village.
The official said that the man took advantage of darkness, and security forces fired at him as he did not stop and continued to move towards the border fence, the BSF official added.
BSF has recovered Rs 270 in Pakistani currency in various denominations, with one half-torn Pak of 10 rupees.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Security forces,army,soilder

Security forces intensify anti-terror operations in various parts of Jammu

Army, Indian Army, BSF

BSF apprehends 10 Bangladesh nationals using fake Aadhaar cards in Tripura

Security forces,army,soilder

Gunfights between terrorists, security forces in J-K's Kishtwar, Udhampur

Security forces,army,soilder

Forces launch operation in J-K's Kapran Garol after infiltration report

Army, Indian Army, BSF

BSF tightens security amid ongoing crisis in Bangladesh, make night patrols

Topics : border security force Jammu and Kashmir terror attack Jammu and Kashmir India Pakistan relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon