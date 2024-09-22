Business Standard
US to return 297 Indian antiquities following PM Modi's 3-day visit

Modi's personal bond with global leaders has played a pivotal role in securing these returns

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 22 2024 | 9:58 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed deep appreciation for US President Joe Biden for ensuring the return of 297 invaluable antiquities to India.
Prime Minister Modi is in the US for a three-day visit to further strengthen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.
He attended the Quad Leaders' Summit on Saturday hosted by President Biden in his hometown Wilmington, Delaware.
"Deepening cultural connect and strengthening the fight against illicit trafficking of cultural properties. I am extremely grateful to President Biden and the US Government for ensuring the return of 297 invaluable antiquities to India. @POTUS @JoeBiden," Prime Minister Modi posted on X.
 
In July, India and the US signed their first agreement to prevent illegal trafficking of cultural property and return of antiquarian objects to their place of origin.
"Preserving heritage and culture: restituting antiquities. The US side has facilitated the return of 297 stolen or trafficked antiquities during the visit of PM @narendramodi to US," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

"PM @narendramodi and @POTUS @JoeBiden witnessed a few antiquities on the sidelines of their bilateral meeting as a symbolic handing over of the artefacts. India and USA recently signed the first ever Cultural Property Agreement to prevent illegal trafficking of cultural property and retrieval of antiquities," Jaiswal posted.
After wrapping up the Quad Leaders' meeting in Wilmington, Modi has left for New York to address a key conclave at the United Nations.
In New York, Modi will attend an Indian community event at Long Island on September 22 and address the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly the next day.
The prime minister's other engagements include participating in a round table with CEOs of American firms working on cutting-edge technologies such as AI, quantum computing and semiconductors.

Topics : Narendra Modi USA India

First Published: Sep 22 2024 | 9:39 AM IST

