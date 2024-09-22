K'taka HC judge expresses regret, says social media reported out of context

On September 20, a five-judge bench of the Apex court headed by the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud took serious note of two videos in which the HC judge is seen making the comments in open court and sought a report from the Registrar General of the High Court (Photo: PTI)

Justice V Srishananda of the Karnataka High Court has expressed regret over the alleged objectionable remarks he made recently during judicial proceedings, which have gone viral prompting the Supreme Court to take cognisance of it. On September 20, a five-judge bench of the Apex court headed by the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud took serious note of two videos in which the HC judge is seen making the comments in open court and sought a report from the Registrar General of the High Court. In one of the clips, Justice Srishananda referred to an area in Bengaluru as "Pakistan". Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On Saturday afternoon, as the court proceedings commenced, Justice Srishananda read out his statement in this connection.

"A few observations made during judicial proceedings were reported out of context on social media platforms. The observations were unintentional and not meant to hurt any individual or any section of society. If such observations hurt any individual or any section of society or community, I express my sincere regrets," the HC judge said.

Some members of the Advocates' Association, Bengaluru (AAB) were also present when Justice Srishananda read out his message.

The lawyers pointed out that some YouTubers were posting the clips of court proceedings with misleading headlines, which was causing problem.