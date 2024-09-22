BJD to study One Nation, One Election proposal: Ex-CM Naveen Patnaik

Business Standard
Asked about the performance of the state and the central government in its first 100 days, Patnaik said: It is too early to start counting

Bhubaneswar
Odisha's former chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said his party will undertake a detailed study on the One nation, one election' proposal before taking a stand on the subject.
During an interaction at the 12th edition of the Odisha Literary Festival organised by the New Indian Express, he said the party will examine the proposal and its execution.
Let the details come forth, we will study and take a stand, he said.
Replying to a question on the new BJP government in the state, Patnaik said, All can see how the law and order situation in Odisha has declined with the incident of the governor's son at Puri. Recently, an army major and his fiance were harassed violently at a major police station in the capital city. This is not a good record."

The alleged sexual assault of an army officer's fiance at a police station here sparked outrage on Friday with Patnaik condemning the incident as "shocking" and demanding a judicial probe, while Chief Minister Mohan Majhi vowing to take stringent action against the guilty.
Stating that he had been serving the people of Odisha for the last 24 years, the BJD chief said his work would now continue as the leader of the opposition.

Topics : Naveen Patnaik BJD Odisha economy

Sep 22 2024

