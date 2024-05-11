Business Standard
BSF personnel opens fire on Pakistani drone along border in J-K's Samba

The drone, however, was flown back to the Pakistani side, the officials said

BSF

The drone, however, was flown back to the Pakistani side, the officials said. (BSF (Photo: Twitter))

Press Trust of India Samba/Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

BSF personnel opened fire on Friday night to shoot down a Pakistani drone near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.
Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) detected the movement of the drone from the Pakistan side late in the night and fired nearly two dozen rounds, they said on Saturday.
The drone, however, was flown back to the Pakistani side, the officials said.
They said a search operation was launched in Narayanpur in the Ramgarh sector on Saturday morning to sanitize the bordet outpost area to ensure the drone did not drop any weapons or narcotics.

Topics : BSF BSF jawans Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir politics Jammu and Kashmir government India Pakistan relations

First Published: May 11 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

