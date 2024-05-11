Theaterisation plans: CDS Chauhan emphasises on need to expedite jointness

As India looks at implementing the ambitious theaterisation plan, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan has underlined the need for expediting the process of "jointness" in the three services to create a multi-domain response mechanism.

Gen Chauhan made the comments at a two-day conclave of senior military officers who deliberated extensively on rolling out the theaterisation plan. The conclave concluded on Friday.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhary and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and other senior military officials attended the 'Parivartan Chintan '? II' conclave on "jointness and integration" in the armed forces.

The defence ministry said Gen Chauhan stressed the need for expediting the jointness process to create "multi-domain response capable Indian armed forces".

The conclave was also attended by officers from Department of Military Affairs, Integrated Defence Staff and members of various sub-committees of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC).

"Various COSC sub-committees gave an update on the progress of initiatives considered imperative for jointness and integration," the ministry said.

"There was active deliberation on the vital reforms critical towards the fruition of the goals envisioned to achieve the desired 'joint and integrated' end state towards transformation," it said in a statement.

The CDS initiated the 'Chintan' on both days by addressing various committees.

"He emphasised the need for expediting the progress of the initiatives as these were to pave the way to theaterisation and hence creation of a multi domain response capable Indian armed forces," the ministry said.

Gen Chauhan expressed confidence that such brainstorming would help the armed forces evolve into a "theaterised force" capable of multi-domain operations and strengthen the resolve and capability to safeguard the country's territorial integrity and national sovereignty, it said.

The first edition of 'Parivartan Chintan' was organised last month with an aim to generate "novel" ideas and initiatives to ensure synergy among the three services.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last week told PTI that the theaterisation process in the military is making progress as consensus is emerging among the three services on the ambitious initiative.

The armed forces are committed to the theaterisation initiative because the initiative will integrate the capabilities of the three services and ensure better utilisation of resources, he said.

Under the theaterisation model, the government seeks to integrate the capabilities of the Army, Air Force and Navy and optimally utilise their resources for wars and operations.

As per the theaterisation plan, each of the theatre commands will have units of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force and all of them will work as a single entity looking after security challenges in a specified geographical territory.

At present, the Army, Navy and the Air Force have separate commands.

The theatre commands are being planned to integrate the capabilities of the three services and to ensure optimal utilisation of their resources.

One of the key mandates of the Chief of Defence Staff is to work towards implementation of the theaterisation plan.