Bypolls to 2 Uttar Pradesh legislative council seats slated for May 29

Vidhan Sabha members will vote to elect the two new members of the Upper House

IANS Lucknow
Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 9:05 AM IST
By-elections for two Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats will be held on May 29, according to a notification issued by the Election Commission.

Chief election officer (CEO) A.K. Shukla said, "The first vacancy arose due to the death of MLC Banwari Lal, whose tenure was to end on July 26, 2028. Lal died on February 15 this year following a prolonged battle with a chronic illness. He was undergoing treatment in New Delhi.

"Another seat became vacant after MLC Laxman Prasad Acharya resigned on February 15. He was appointed as Sikkim's governor. Acharya's tenure was to end on January 30, 2027."

The officer added, "Bypolls to both the seats will be held on May 29."

According to the chief election officer, May 18 is the last date for filing nominations.

Vidhan Sabha members will vote to elect the two new members of the Upper House.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttar Pradesh UP Legislative Council polls UP legislative council

First Published: May 05 2023 | 10:03 AM IST

