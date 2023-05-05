Top headlines: Double digit growth for Apple India, new PMLA rules & more

Tim Cook sees India at 'tipping point' for Apple as China pivot quickens

Apple Inc. chief Tim Cook singled out India on Thursday as pivotal for the iPhone maker, underscoring how the world’s most populous country is on the cusp of becoming both a major market and production base.





Lessors seek deregistration of 23 Go First planes to secure their assets Cook, who presided over the opening of Apple’s first two Indian retail outlets last month, joined his lieutenants in mentioning India roughly 20 times on an conference call after unveiling earnings. The company posted record sales for a March quarter in India, reflecting its increasing reliance on the market to galvanize overall growth, Read more...



While lessors opposed Go First’s plea for grant of an interim moratorium in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), they moved swiftly to protect their planes. A moratorium ordered by the NCLT prohibits institution and continuation of suits and recovery of assets by owners and lessors. Read more... Lessors on Thursday urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to deregister 23 Go First aircraft to secure their assets before the insolvency process begins.

Also Read Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far Top 5 headlines: Windfall tax slashed on petroleum crude, IBM pauses hiring Top headlines: Feb fuel demand hits 24-yr high, NPOs face PMLA regulations Here's a first look of the Apple store that opens in Mumbai tomorrow Crypto under PMLA: Industry gives thumbs up, expects higher investor faith Explained: How do India's different states choose their state animals? For a veg thali of Rs 100, Indians paid Rs 109 in 2022; Rs 132 for non-veg Central govt spying on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, says Saurabh Bhardwaj India to amend power policy draft to halt new coal-fired capacity LIVE: Northeast Frontier Railway stops all trains to Manipur amid violence

CA, CS handling client money in PMLA ambit; FinMin notifies rules

To further tighten its control of practising accountants, the Centre has brought within the ambit of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) their “financial transactions” such as operating and managing their client firms and trusts, and buying and selling business entities.







Safeguards for project-wise insolvency in real estate on the cards The Union finance ministry issued a gazette notification on this on Wednesday. Read more...



The ministry in its consultation paper on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) amendments had proposed that “when an application is filed to initiate the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) in respect of a corporate debtor who is the promoter of a real estate project, and the default pertains to one or more of its real estate projects, the adjudicating authority, at its discretion, shall admit the case but apply the CIRP provisions only with respect to such real estate projects which have defaulted”. Read more... Concerned about the possible misuse of its proposal to allow project-based insolvency resolution for real estate companies, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is trying to work out certain “speed breakers” to ensure there are checks and balances in the law, government sources said.

Apple India business grew in double digits YoY, set quarterly record: Cook

Phone maker Apple saw its Indian business set a quarterly record as it grew in double-digit year-on-year (YoY), said the company.