

The report is based on the assumption that a veg thali comprises roti, vegetables (onion, tomato, and potato), rice, dal, curd, and salad. For non-veg thali, chicken has been considered instead of dal. Between April and December last year, the average cost of a veg thali increased nine per cent year-on-year (YoY) due to higher prices of wheat, cooking fuel and vegetable oil, CRISIL said in its monthly indicator of food plate cost. The price rose was sharper at 32 per cent for a non-veg thali.



The rise was sharper in the case of non-veg thali because chicken prices rose 55 per cent during the nine months, higher than any other component of the thali. "The average cost of a thali is calculated based on input prices prevailing in north, south, east, and west India. The monthly change reflects the impact on the common man's expenditure," CRISIL said.



"Adding fuel to the rising meal cost were higher LPG prices, which shot up 20 per cent year-on-year," it added. "The wheat flour prices rose around 15 per cent YoY due to a heat wave-induced decline in production even as demand remained healthy. Vegetable oil prices increased 6 per cent," the report said.

Some respite for non-vegetarians in 2023

Since January, however, the prices for non-veg thali have moderated slightly on the back of a fall in broiler and vegetable oil prices. For veg thali, the prices continue to remain high and there is no fall in the average price.



"Vegetable oil and broiler prices declined 16 per cent and 2-4 per cent YoY in April 2023, respectively, providing some respite," the report said. In April 2023, the cost of a veg thali remained flat YoY and that of a non-veg thali declined 2 per cent YoY, data in the report showed.

The further fall in thali prices has been arrested due to a rise in wheat flour and LPG prices which have risen 12 per cent and 11 per cent YoY respectively.