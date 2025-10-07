Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Cabinet approves ₹24,000 crore rail expansion projects in four states

Cabinet approves ₹24,000 crore rail expansion projects in four states

The four projects covering 18 districts will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by 894 kilometres and enhance connectivity to 3,633 villages, serving 8.6 million people

Ranchi: Security personnel keep vigil during a rail blockade by protestors under the banner of Adivasi Kurmi Samaj, demanding Scheduled Tribe status, at Muri railway station, in Ranchi | PTI

The capacity augmentation works are expected to result in additional freight traffic of 78 million tonnes per annum. | PTI

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved four railway projects worth ₹24,634 crore, which will help decongest key trunk routes of the Indian Railways network by adding track capacity across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh.
 
The projects include Wardha–Bhusawal (third and fourth lines in Maharashtra), Gondia–Dongargarh (fourth line in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh), Vadodara–Ratlam (third and fourth lines in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh), and Itarsi–Bhopal–Bina (fourth line in Madhya Pradesh).
 
Seven corridors on the national railway network account for 41 per cent of the movement, including Delhi–Howrah, Kolkata–Chennai, Chennai–Mumbai, Delhi–Mumbai, Delhi–Chennai, Mumbai–Kolkata, and Delhi–Guwahati.
 
“There have been many projects designed to connect, strengthen, and expand these corridors. With these projects, there is an ongoing effort to have a minimum of four lines on these key corridors, and even six lines if needed,” Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a briefing. These projects are estimated to save ₹3,104 crore in logistics costs when completed.
 
 
The four projects covering 18 districts will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by 894 kilometres and enhance connectivity to 3,633 villages, serving 8.6 million people.

Also Read

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Cabinet clears 4-lane highway, rail line projects in poll-bound Bihar

Nepal Protest

Nepal forms committee to investigate Sept 8 violence that claimed 19 lives

university, college, education, education loan

Cabinet clears ₹4,200 crore Merite scheme to upgrade technical education

Cabinet committee on security, bangladesh India, Indian government

RA Chandra Sekhar appointed secretary (security) in Cabinet secretariat

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Manjinder Singh

Delhi Cabinet approves Rs 30,000 subsidy for 3 kW solar panels on rooftops

 
The 314-kilometre Wardha–Bhusawal project is part of the initiative to quadruple the Mumbai–Howrah high-density route. It has a high demand for passenger and freight trains and traverses through Jalgaon, Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, and Wardha.
 
The estimated cost of the project is ₹9,197 crore, with a completion timeline of five years. It will support key economic nodes, including JNPA, Kandla Port, Mundra Port, coal and iron ore mines, and major cement, steel, and power plants.
 
The ₹2,223-crore Gondia–Dongargarh project will facilitate the movement of coal from mines located in Raigarh Mand, Talcher, Korba, and IB Valley to various thermal power plants. The Vadodara–Ratlam project is aimed at expanding the Delhi–Mumbai corridor. The ₹8,885-crore project will bring 17 million tonnes of traffic to the Railways, connecting key industrial nodes and logistics hubs.
 
The Itarsi–Bhopal–Bina line will address capacity constraints and ease passenger movement between Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The capacity augmentation works are expected to result in additional freight traffic of 78 million tonnes per annum.
 

More From This Section

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

LIVE news: Civil aviation minister denies any 'dirty business' in Air India crash probe

Supreme Court, SC

SC upholds HC order granting Amazon unconditional stay in ₹336 cr case

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam, Pawan Khera

Congress accuses govt of favouring Adani with yellow peas import policy

PM Narendra Modi with Aditya Birla Group Chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla (left), Reliance Jio Chairperson Akash Ambani, and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (right) at the India Mobile Congress 2023, in New Delhi

PM Modi to open India Mobile Congress 2025; 6G, satellite tech in focus

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra govt announces ₹31,628 cr aid package for flood-hit farmers

Topics : Cabinet Committees Union Cabinet Indian Railway

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Brokerages Upbeat on LG Electronics IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon